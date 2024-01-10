‘Hocus Pocus' cast will return to Salem in October

The cast of the 1993 Halloween classic 'Hocus Pocus' announced that they will be returning to Salem, Massachusetts in October.

According to the city of Salem, they will be in the city for the festivities from October 11 to October 13.

Omri Katz, who played Max Dennison, Thora Birch, who played Dani Dennison, Vinessa Shaw, who played Allison, and Jason Marsden, who played Binx the cat, will all be in the Witch City for events.

The city added that there will also be mystery guests.

"Hocus Pocus" was released in 1993, and many of its most iconic scenes were filmed in Salem. From the dance party at Old Town Hall to the flashback from Pioneer Village, there is plenty of local flavor in the film.