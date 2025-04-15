[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A Cape Cod brewery is in the process of purchasing a beermaker on the South Shore.

According to a source, Hog Island Beer Company in Orleans is acquiring Plymouth's Mayflower Brewing Company, with a press release shared by Mass. Brew Bros. saying the following:

This exciting move marks a new chapter for both businesses, which are each located in coastal towns on Cape Cod Bay, bringing together two well-known Massachusetts brands with shared values of quality, independence, and a passion for brewing exceptional beer. The acquisition, pending all necessary approvals, includes the full operation of Mayflower's Plymouth, MA brewery and taproom, as well as their Beer Garden collaboration with The Pinehills on the Village Green, also in Plymouth.

The press release mentions that the Mayflower brand will continue on and that its operations will remain in Plymouth, with Hog Island founder Mike McNamara saying that "Our goal is to continue producing the beers people know and love from Mayflower, while also exploring fresh ideas and expanding our reach."

