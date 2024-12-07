Man critically hurt in shooting at Holbrook apartment complex, prosecutors say

A man was critically wounded in a shooting at an apartment complex in Holbrook, Massachusetts, Friday evening, officials said.

There were few details immediately available about what led to the shooting, including whether anyone was in custody. The Norfolk District Attorney's Office said in confirming the shooting on Longmeadow Drive that state and local police were actively investigating what happened.

The shooting was reported about 5 p.m. by someone who said they heard gunshots, and officers at the scene found a man in his 40s outside the complex with apparent gunshot wounds, prosecutors said.

The person was rushed to a hospital, where he was in critical condition. Prosecutors urged anyone with information about what happened to call Holbrook police.