Holden man seriously injured after gas tank explodes in his car

A man has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a gas tank exploded in his car Saturday morning in Holden, Massachusetts.

The Holden police and fire departments responded to the area of 216 Brattle Street after they received 911 calls for an incident involving a motor vehicle, according to a press release from the State Fire Marshal's Office.

Neighbors had pulled the man from beneath the car before first responders arrived, officials said. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His name has not been released at this time, and there was no update on the extent of his injuries.

The man's car sustained catastrophic damage, officials said.

According to the fire marshal's office, the blast did not cause any significant fire damage.

The explosion's origin is not yet known but investigators have determined based on interviews and evidence at the scene that the man had stored an acetylene tank in the trunk of his vehicle, and it apparently leaked while parked overnight.

While the exact ignition source is unknown, investigators do believe it was accidental.

An investigation is ongoing.