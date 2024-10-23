Holden

Brush fire burns in Holden, bringing in neighboring fire departments

The blaze was burning on Paxton Road, according to Spencer Fire & Emergency Services

By Asher Klein

brush-fire-generic-2015_2
NBC

A large brush fire was burning in Holden, Massachusetts, Wednesday, according to several neighboring fire agencies.

The Spencer and Townsend fire departments said they were called in to help the response to the fire in Holden.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The blaze was burning on Paxton Road, according to Spencer Fire & Emergency Services.

Some of the agencies involved had just taken part in a rural water supply drill, in which fire trucks haul water into a remote area without fire hydrants, according to the Rutland Fire Department.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

More Holden news

Massachusetts Jun 1

Holden man seriously injured after gas tank explodes in his car

Holden Jun 7, 2023

Man arrested for allegedly setting house fire in Holden

This article tagged under:

HoldenFires
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us