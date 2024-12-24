Holiday travelers may face wintry weather conditions

Traveling could be messy for some on Christmas Eve, as a snowstorm is expected to drop anywhere from a dusting to 8 inches of snow on parts of New England.

AAA says 90% of all travelers this holiday season will be driving to their destination. And they'll likely be on roads that lead north or west like the Massachusetts Turnpike.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE >Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Right now it doesn't look so bad, but it's still early.

Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials say the traffic peak will be from Tuesday morning until about mid-afternoon, which is why they've decided to shut down scheduled road construction until 5 a.m. Thursday.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

Massachusetts State Police will also have an increased presence on the roads to crack down on distracted driving and assist any drivers in need.

Meanwhile, gas prices are down here in Massachusetts compared to the national average, hovering at just over $3.