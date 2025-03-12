Holland man charged with murder of Sturbridge man last seen in February

Days after a missing man from Sturbridge, Massachusetts, was found dead, police say another man has been arrested and charged with murder.

Austin Schepper, 29, had last been seen Feb. 11. Police in Sturbridge said last month he was considered endangered. The Hampden County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday that he had been found dead in neighboring Holland.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

NBC affiliate WWLP reported Tuesday that according to the district attorney's office, Holland resident Jonathan Poirier had been charged with Schepper's murder. The Sturbridge Police Department shared the news article on Facebook, adding that it did not have further information beyond what was reported.

"Please continue to keep the Schepper family in your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time," the police department wrote in the post, signed by Chief Earl Dessert.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Authorities have not said how Schepper was killed.

WWLP reported that Poirier was ordered held without bail after being arraigned Monday in Palmer District Court. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

Anyone with information is urged to call investigators at 413-505-5993.