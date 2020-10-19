Holliston Pedestrian Struck Twice

A pedestrian was struck by two cars Monday morning in Holliston, Massachusetts, police said.

The crash occurred just before 6:30 a.m. in the area of 140 Washington Street/Route 16, according to Holliston police.

The victim, a 45-year-old man, was transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation by police shows that a car was traveling west on Washington Street and pulled over to deliver or pick up a package. The passenger of the car crossed over Route 16 on foot and, while returning to their vehicle, was hit by another car traveling eastbound on Route 16.

The driver of the eastbound car did not stop at the scene. The vehicle was described as a white SUV with four doors, according to police.

After falling into the westbound lane, the pedestrian was then struck by another car, police said.

The driver of the westbound car remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

Witnesses who were traveling near 140 Washington Street during the time of the crashes are asked to contact the Holliston Police Department at 508-429-1212 with any information they have.

An investigation into the crash is underway by Holliston police.

No further information was immediately available.