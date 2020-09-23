Local

Holy Cross President to Step Down in 2021

In a video address to campus, Rev. Philip Boroughs said he will stay on board until June 30 then take a one-year sabbatical before receiving a new assignment

By Hilary Burns/Associate Editor, Boston Business Journal

O'Kane Hall at Holy Cross College in Worcester.
Rick Friedman/Corbis via Getty Images

Rev. Philip Boroughs, president of the College of the Holy Cross, plans to retire in 2021.

Boroughs said during a live video address to campus on Tuesday that he will stay on board until June 30 and then take a one-year sabbatical before receiving a new assignment from the Jesuit Order.

A national search for the Worcester college’s next president will begin shortly, the school said.

Boroughs, 71, is departing after nine years with Holy Cross, during which the school completed a $420 million fundraising campaign — the largest in the college’s history.

