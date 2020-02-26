Local
coach cited

Holy Cross Rowing Coach Cited in Crash That Killed Rower

Grace Rett, a sophomore from Uxbridge, Massachusetts, died in the Florida crash

College of the Holy Cross women's rowing team crash scene
Jon Shainman/WPTV-TV

Police in Florida have cited a College of Holy Cross rowing coach for failing to yield the right of way in a Jan. 15 crash that killed a rower and injured 13 other people.

Patrick Diggins was issued a noncriminal traffic violation for failing to yield to oncoming traffic as he drove a rented van carrying team members to practice, said Vero Beach spokesman Darrell Rivers.

Police have said Diggins turned left at a green light in front of a pickup truck, nearly resulting in a head-on collision. The investigation is now considered closed, according to police.

Grace Rett, a sophomore from Uxbridge, Massachusetts, died in the crash, a day after her 20th birthday. Six team members and a coach were sent to hospitals after the crash. They have all been released.

The school in Worcester, Massachusetts, announced last week that Diggins had retired after 34 years.

