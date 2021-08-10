Holyoke Man, 25, Shot to Death; Police Asking Witnesses to Come Forward

A 25-year-old Massachusetts man was killed over the weekend in Holyoke, and investigators are asking for the public's assistance as they investigate.

The Holyoke Police Department responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting in the area of Walnut Street just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday and found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim, later identified as Miguel Sanchez, of Holyoke, was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died from his injuries, police said.

No information has been released on a possible suspect or motive in the killing.

Detectives working the case are asking for help from anyone who was in the area of Walnut Street around 9:20 p.m. and may have witnessed something.

Anyone with information useful to investigators is asked to contact Massachusetts State Police detectives at 413-505-5993, or the Holyoke Police Department's criminal investigations bureau at 413-322-6900. Anonymous tips can be provided by texting the word CRIMES (274637) with the word SOLVE in the body of the message followed by the information.

The Hampden District Attorney offered his sympathies to the victim's family. An investigation is ongoing.