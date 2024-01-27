Holyoke native who died during Pearl Harbor attack to be buried in Massachusetts

A Holyoke, Massachusetts native who died aboard the USS California during the attacks on Pearl Harbor will be buried in the Bay State with full military honors.

Pharmacist’s Mate 2nd Class Merle Hillman will have his remains buried at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Hillman enlisted in Springfield, Massachusetts on Feb. 17, 1937 and died on the attack on Dec. 7, 1941.

Hillman was awarded the following honors:

