Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Holyoke Officer Shot at While Inside Police Cruiser; No Arrests

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Holyoke Police Department

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Holyoke officer was sitting in a parked police cruiser late Friday night when a single bullet struck the SUV's front windshield at chest level, breaking the glass.

Holyoke police say the bullet missed the officer, whose marked cruiser was parked around 9:40 p.m. at the city gas pumps on Commercial Street, across from the Holyoke Fire Department headquarters.

The officer, whose name has not been released, requested for backup to help secure the scene, and responding officers searched the area for evidence, witnesses and suspects.

Massachusetts State Police Ballistics were also called to the scene, and an investigation determined the shot originated from the High Street area.

More Mass. News

Massachusetts State Police 4 hours ago

Knife-Wielding Woman Fatally Shot By Police in Saugus: DA

Hanson 13 hours ago

Father, Daughter Killed in Hanson Motorcycle Crash

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

It's unclear why the police cruiser was shot at, or if the officer was being targeted. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Holyoke Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at 413-322-6900. Anonymous tips can also be provided via an anonymous message system. To use Text-a-Tip, text 'Solve' plus your message -- with city/town included -- to 274637 on your cell phone.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsHolyokeholyoke police
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us