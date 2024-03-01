Holyoke

Holyoke police seek 14-year-old girl missing since August

Police in Holyoke, Massachusetts, say 14-year-old Carmen Greene was last seen Aug. 23, 2023; they added she might be in the area of Hartford, Connecticut

Holyoke Police Department

Police in Holyoke, Massachusetts, said Friday that they are looking for a teenage girl who has not been seen since the summer.

Carmen Greene, 14, has been missing from the Holyoke area since Aug. 23, 2023, police said.

Authorities did not release a physical description of Greene, but they shared a photo of her.

Police noted that she could be in the area of Hartford, Connecticut.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Anyone with information is asked to call 413-322-6900. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 413-533-8477 or texting 274637.

This article tagged under:

Holyoke
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us