Home Believed to Be a Total Loss After Fire in Quincy

A building in Quincy, Massachusetts, appeared to be a total loss following a fire that broke out early Wednesday morning, according to fire officials.

The Quincy Fire Department said that it got called in for the fire at 1:45 a.m. on Willet Street, and when they arrived, the second floor of the home was fully involved.

One woman had to be extracted from the second floor.

"This is a tough structure to get to," Quincy Fire Chief Joe Jackson said. "These guys pinned it down really well. They did a fantastic job keeping it to the original building."

There's no word yet on the woman's condition, who Chief Jackson said was the only occupant of the building.

No firefighters were hurt during the fire.