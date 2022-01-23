Local

House Fire Displaces 5 in Hyde Park

It is unknown how many were in the structure at the time of the blaze

By Parker Pence

firefighter climb ladders to fight home blaze

Firefighters responded to a blaze at 6 Derry Road in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood shortly before 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Smoke could be seen flowing from the home's second-story windows as firefighters worked to keep the flames from spreading to adjacent buildings.

The department reported that all residents had been evacuated without injury. It is unknown how many were in the home at the time of the blaze.

The fire displaced five residents and a dog. Boston fire officials said the ⁦Red Cross⁩ would work to find housing for those who were displaced.

The fire department estimated damages at around $200,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

