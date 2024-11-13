Dorchester

Home goes up in flames in Dorchester

By Matt Fortin

Firefighters in Boston were battling a fire on Wednesday morning in the Dorchester section of the city.

The fire was on Weyanoke Street, and photos shared by the Boston Fire Department on social media showed big flames coming from the upper floors of what appears to be a residential building.

Fire concerns have been high in Massachusetts recently amid breezy and dry conditions.

By around 10:45 a.m., fire crews had knocked down the heavy fire in the front of the building, but first responders were still working to open the roof for venting.

