Home Hit by Gunfire in Manchester, New Hampshire

A Manchester, New Hampshire home was hit by gunfire in the early morning hours Sunday, according to police.

Manchester police responded to the report of shots fired near the intersection of Maple and Spruce streets around 2 a.m. Investigators found holes on 256 Spruce St. and multiple shell casings on the walkway leading to the parking area. No injuries were reported.

The case is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711 or the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.