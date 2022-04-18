Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

Home Hit by Gunfire in Manchester, New Hampshire

No one was hurt, but investigators found holes in a home on Spruce Street

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC 5 News

A Manchester, New Hampshire home was hit by gunfire in the early morning hours Sunday, according to police.

Manchester police responded to the report of shots fired near the intersection of Maple and Spruce streets around 2 a.m. Investigators found holes on 256 Spruce St. and multiple shell casings on the walkway leading to the parking area. No injuries were reported.

The case is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711 or the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

More Manchester news

New Hampshire Apr 15

Police Seek Man Accused of Groping Employee at NH Frozen Yogurt Shop

Elections Apr 14

Is New Hampshire's First in the Nation Primary in Jeopardy?

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

New HampshireMANCHESTERManchester Police Departmentshots firedgunfire
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us