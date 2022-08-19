Local

Explosion Leaves New Hampshire Home Severely Damaged

The house was left practically in pieces as emergency crews continue to work at the scene

By Matt Fortin

A house in New Hampshire is shown to be torn apart as fire crews work on scene
A home in New Hampshire was left significantly damaged following an explosion Friday morning, aerial footage from the scene showed.

Video of the home on School Street in Hampstead shows the building practically in pieces, with parts of siding and other materials spread all over the lawn. The Hampstead Police Department said online it's helping Hampstead fire respond to the ordeal.

Everyone has been accounted for and is alright, police said. The access road to the middle school has been closed, and police ask that people avoid the area if possible.

