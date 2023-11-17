Home in Westwood destroyed by fire

A destructive fire in Westwood, Massachusetts, left a home in ruins Thursday night.

The fire happened at about 9:30 p.m. on Mill Street.

Firefighters had to vent the home, break windows and cut holes in the house with a chain saw.

"It's been a very tough fire because the second floor collapsed onto the first floor, so we are working through that right now," explained Westwood Fire Chief John Deckers.

The home was a total loss, and no injuries were reported.