Home Invasion Leaves Man Injured in Bow, NH; Police Search for Attackers

Police are looking for three men in connection to a home invasion in which a man was assaulted in Bow, New Hampshire

By Katherine Underwood and Mike Pescaro

Bow Police

A man was injured Wednesday in an armed home invasion in Bow, New Hampshire, and police are looking for the attackers.

The homeowner came face to face with two men inside his home and was assaulted, police said. Officers were called to the scene on Woodhill Hooksett Road around 1:15 p.m.

"He was out back in a detached garage. He went inside to his house, where he noticed a couple things were astrew," said Sgt. Matthew Pratte of the Bow Police Department. "At that time is when he was confronted."

The victim told police the men were armed. Pratte said the men were not believed to have any connection to the homeowner.

Police said a third man was waiting in a getaway vehicle, believed to be a white Chevrolet Malibu or Cobalt with Massachusetts plates, black rims and a blue Bernie Sanders bumper sticker. A photo of the car was released, but police are asking people in the area for any more surveillance footage that may have been recorded.

Anyone with information is asked to call 603-223-3950.

