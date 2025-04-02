Home of missing Warwick woman later found dead searched by police

Police in Rhode Island were seen searching the Warwick home of a woman who went missing last year and whose body was recently found, according to WJAR.

Rhode Island State Police as well as Warwick officers were searching the home where Michele Romano lived when she went missing, according to the NBC affiliate.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The 56-year-old was reported missing in August of 2024. Her remains were found on March 26 off Plainfield Pike in the small town of Foster, Rhode Island.

No one has been charged, WJAR reported, citing officials.