Rhode Island

Home of missing Warwick woman later found dead searched by police

Michele Romano was reported missing last summer; her remains were recently found in a rural Rhode Island town

By Matt Fortin

WJAR

Police in Rhode Island were seen searching the Warwick home of a woman who went missing last year and whose body was recently found, according to WJAR.

Rhode Island State Police as well as Warwick officers were searching the home where Michele Romano lived when she went missing, according to the NBC affiliate.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The 56-year-old was reported missing in August of 2024. Her remains were found on March 26 off Plainfield Pike in the small town of Foster, Rhode Island.

No one has been charged, WJAR reported, citing officials.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

More Rhode Island news

Rhode Island Mar 28

RI secures $220M in federal money for Washington Bridge project

Cranston Mar 23

Missing RI woman found alive in SUV, caregiver arrested, police say

This article tagged under:

Rhode Island
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us