Homeless Man Hailed as Hero For Running Into Burning Animal Shelter to Save Animals

"Tonight we thank our guardian angels. The homeless man that ran into our burning house and rescued our animals," the shelter said in a statement.

Keith Walker
Courtesy W Underdogs

A homeless man is being hailed as a hero after he risked his life to rescue several dogs and cats from a fire at an Atlanta animal shelter.

Keith Walker rushed inside the W-Underdogs shelter after a fire broke out on Dec. 18, the facility said in a Facebook post.

The facility said its owner was out picking up supply donations when they got a call that the shelter was on fire. Atlanta Fire Department officials said a homeless man rushed to the scene "and helped bring the animals to safety," W-Underdogs wrote.

The facility said that it often provides food and shelter to Walker's dog, Bravo. It is organizing efforts to help Walker.

Read the full story here at NBC News

