Homeowner Woken By Bullet Shot Into Home

A homeowner in Bow, New Hampshire woken by a gunshot found the bullet had come through the home.
Police responded to the home on Golden View Drive around 11p.m. after the homeowner reported hearing a loud bang. Police say a bullet entered through the front door of the home, when through several walls, and was found in part of a baseboard heater.
No one was injured in the shooting. According to police, the homeowner is not suspected to have been the intended target.
Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact the Bow Police Department.