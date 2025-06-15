18-year-old shot, homicide investigation now underway in New Haven, CT: police

A homicide investigation is underway following reports of a person shot Tilton Street in New Haven early Sunday morning.

Police say an 18-year-old male from Stratford was found in the area of Tilton Street and Mansfield Street. According to NHPD, the young man was found lying on the sidewalk.

Neighbors told NBC Connecticut on Sunday morning that they heard gunshots. Police say the victim was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he died from his injuries soon after.

New Haven police say the shooting took place just before 3:00 a.m. on Sunday. They're investigating the incident as a homicide.

Police say a separate non-fatal shooting incident also occurred on Crown Street in New Haven, just minutes before this shooting took place.

That shooting happened inside the parking garage, where police say a 22-year-old woman was shot in the foot.

NHPD responded to two separate shootings overnight. At 2:29AM, a non fatal shooting occurred on Crown Street and 22yo female was struck in the foot. At 2:48AM, a shooting on Tilton Street was reported. That is now a homicide. The victim is an 18 year old male. — New Haven Police Department (@NHPDnews) June 15, 2025

Police are asking anyone with information related to these investigations to call their office, or the city's anonymous tipline.