18-year-old shot, homicide investigation now underway in New Haven, CT: police

By Melissa Warner, Bryan Mercer and Sydney Boyo

NBC Connecticut

A homicide investigation is underway following reports of a person shot Tilton Street in New Haven early Sunday morning.

Police say an 18-year-old male from Stratford was found in the area of Tilton Street and Mansfield Street. According to NHPD, the young man was found lying on the sidewalk.

Neighbors told NBC Connecticut on Sunday morning that they heard gunshots. Police say the victim was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he died from his injuries soon after.

New Haven police say the shooting took place just before 3:00 a.m. on Sunday. They're investigating the incident as a homicide.

Police say a separate non-fatal shooting incident also occurred on Crown Street in New Haven, just minutes before this shooting took place.

That shooting happened inside the parking garage, where police say a 22-year-old woman was shot in the foot.

Police are asking anyone with information related to these investigations to call their office, or the city's anonymous tipline.

new haven
