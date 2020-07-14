Homicide Investigation Underway After Man Is Found Dead Alongside Road in Dartmouth

Authorities say the death of a man found alongside a road in Dartmouth, Massachusetts, on Tuesday morning is being investigated as a homicide.

Dartmouth police received a 911 call from a motorist at 5:10 a.m. Tuesday saying they had seen a male collapsed on the side of the road in the area of 180 Horseneck Road, the Bristol District Attorney's Office said. When emergency crews arrived at the scene, they found the male and determined that he was deceased.

The victim is an unidentified male, and investigators said based on their preliminary investigation it is believed he is the victim of a homicide.

The state medical examiner's office is expected to conduct an autopsy in the coming days.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the case or who may have been in the area between 11 p.m. Monday and 5 p.m. Tuesday are urged to call Dartmouth police or text a tip to the district attorney's office by texting the word "Bristol" to 274637.