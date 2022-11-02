Local

Brockton

Homicide Investigation Underway in Brockton

Police confirmed the investigation on Crescent Street

By Thea DiGiammerino

Aerial footage of a crime scene in Brockton. wood multi-story homes on tree lined streets.
NBC10 Boston

Police in Brockton, Massachusetts, are investigating a homicide Wednesday afternoon.

The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office confirmed the investigation on Crescent Street. They said police were called for a report of an unconscious person around 1 p.m.

More details were not immediately available.

This is a breaking story. NBC10 Boston has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.

