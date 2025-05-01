Man arrested in connection to death of a minor in Branford: police

A man has been arrested in connection to the death of a minor in Branford Thursday evening, police said.

The police department responded to a condo complex on Hemlock Road for a reported domestic homicide that happened around 4 p.m.

Anthony Esposito Jr., 52, of Branford, was taken into custody and is facing murder charges.

Police said there's no threat to the public. People are being asked to avoid the area as police conduct their investigation.

Esposito is facing charges including murder with special circumstances (victim under 16) and criminal attempt to commit murder.

He is being held on a $3 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Branford Public Schools said they are providing support to students with crisis teams in light of the incident.

"Our mental health professionals will be available to provide care, listen, and assist students in need. We encourage families to reach out to building administration if they feel their child may need additional support during this time," Superintendent Christopher Transberg said in a statement.

Police said they aren't providing any additional information due to the sensitive nature of the case.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family, friends, and all those impacted in our community," police said in a statement.

Neighbors were shocked to see this scene unfold in their community.

"I saw the police cruisers out there then I saw the red and black tape, 'police line don't cross,' so I'm thinking to myself, this is a first, I usually see the cruisers not the police tape," Paul Vincent Rapisarda said.

People in the area said this incident hits hard for their tight-knit community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-481-4241.