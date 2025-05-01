Branford

Man arrested in connection to death of a minor in Branford: police

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man has been arrested in connection to the death of a minor in Branford Thursday evening, police said.

The police department responded to a condo complex on Hemlock Road for a reported domestic homicide that happened around 4 p.m.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Anthony Esposito Jr., 52, of Branford, was taken into custody and is facing murder charges.

Police said there's no threat to the public. People are being asked to avoid the area as police conduct their investigation.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
NBC Connecticut
NBC Connecticut

Esposito is facing charges including murder with special circumstances (victim under 16) and criminal attempt to commit murder.

He is being held on a $3 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston and New England area.

Maine 7 mins ago

Skydiver critically injured after hard landing in Maine

Maine 50 mins ago

Arrest made more than 40 years after murder of 18-year-old in Maine

Branford Public Schools said they are providing support to students with crisis teams in light of the incident.

"Our mental health professionals will be available to provide care, listen, and assist students in need. We encourage families to reach out to building administration if they feel their child may need additional support during this time," Superintendent Christopher Transberg said in a statement.

Police said they aren't providing any additional information due to the sensitive nature of the case.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family, friends, and all those impacted in our community," police said in a statement.

Neighbors were shocked to see this scene unfold in their community.

"I saw the police cruisers out there then I saw the red and black tape, 'police line don't cross,' so I'm thinking to myself, this is a first, I usually see the cruisers not the police tape," Paul Vincent Rapisarda said.

People in the area said this incident hits hard for their tight-knit community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-481-4241.

This article tagged under:

Branford
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us