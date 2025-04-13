17-year-old shot and killed in Conn., 2 teens charged

A 17-year-old has died after a shooting in Hartford on Sunday afternoon and two teens are facing charges in connection to the shooting.

Officers responded to Wethersfield Avenue at Barker Street around 11:15 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

When emergency crews arrived, they said they found someone who had been shot and was unresponsive.

The person was transported to the hospital where he later died. Investigators have identified the teen who died as 17-year-old Shevron Wilson, of Hartford.

The city's C4 cameras were reportedly able to capture the suspect vehicle leaving the scene. That vehicle was later found by an officer north of Hartford and was stopped.

During the vehicle stop, police said two teens fled from the vehicle on foot. Officers were able to get ahold of the 14-year-old male and the 16-year-old male and they were taken into custody.

Police said the 14-year-old is facing charges including felony murder, weapons in a motor vehicle, conspiracy to commit robbery, larceny and interfering with police. The 16-year-old is facing the same charges and additional charges including carrying a pistol without a permit and illegal discharge of a firearm.

The vehicle the two teens fled from was also involved in an armed carjacking in Hartford on Sunday morning, according to police.

The shooting is not believed to be random. Wilson's death marks the fifth homicide in Hartford this year.