Homicide unit investigates death in Boston's South End

The homicide unit of the Boston Police Department is investigating the death of a person in a South End apartment building.
Police responded just before 7 p.m. Thursday for a well-being check on Harrison Avenue, finding a person dead.
Authorities did not give any information about the victim or say whether anyone was in custody.
No further details were immediately available.
