Boston

Homicide unit investigates death in Boston's South End

By Staff Reports

NBC10 Boston

The homicide unit of the Boston Police Department is investigating the death of a person in a South End apartment building.

Police responded just before 7 p.m. Thursday for a well-being check on Harrison Avenue, finding a person dead.

Authorities did not give any information about the victim or say whether anyone was in custody.

No further details were immediately available.

