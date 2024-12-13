Homicide unit investigates death in Boston's South End

The homicide unit of the Boston Police Department is investigating the death of a person in a South End apartment building.

Police responded just before 7 p.m. Thursday for a well-being check on Harrison Avenue, finding a person dead.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE >Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Authorities did not give any information about the victim or say whether anyone was in custody.

No further details were immediately available.