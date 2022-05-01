Homicide Victim from Roxbury Named by Boston Police

The Boston Police Department have released the name of the victim in a fatal shooting that took place on Wednesday, April 27 in Roxbury.

The name of the deceased man is David Wood, 51, of Boston.

In the late morning of Wednesday, April 27, police responded to a call for a person shot in the area of Wabeno Street and Wyoming Street in Roxbury. When police arrived, Wood was suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

“I don’t know if it was a professional but he was a mechanic and he helped people in the neighborhood fixing their cars. He was a wonderful, stand-up guy," said Janet Uzoma, who said she knew Wood.

Nestor Hernandez, a resident who heard the gunshots says that people in his neighborhood are afraid.

“In 14 years living here I never see anything like this before. Things going worse day by day. Everybody have to stay home because people are afraid to go out because you never know what’s going on," Hernandez said.

A school close to the shooting was put in a "Safe Mode" lockdown for 10 minutes after the shots were heard.

“It’s sad and disheartening to arrive on scene and look across the street at a school and see a bunch of kids in safe mode peering out the window wondering what’s going on," Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

Police are asking for the public's help in this investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470 or the tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS.