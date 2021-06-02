Homophobic Slur Found in Bathroom at Concord-Carlisle High School

School officials are investigating after a homophobic slur was found on the wall of a girls' bathroom at Concord-Carlisle High School in Concord, Massachusetts, on Tuesday.

Principal Michael J. Mastrullo said the timing of the incident was especially disappointing since June 1 marked the start of LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"I am saddened to report that today we found a homophobic slur on a girls’ bathroom wall at CCHS," he said in a message to the school community. "The timing of this could not be more disappointing. Today marks the start of LGBTQ+ Pride Month, which is recognized both locally and nationally to honor the profound impact that our LGBTQ+ community members have made on our school, our community, and our country."

Mastrullo said the incident is being investigated and school officials are determined to find whoever is responsible "for this unacceptable display of hate."

He also reminded the school community that this type of behavior is not tolerated inside or outside of the school.

"Slurs and other forms of homophobia are unacceptable, and we are saddened to learn that this language was used and directed toward members of our school community," Mastrullo said. "We ask our students to speak out when they witness hate in our schools and the community. We encourage everyone to lend their support to members of our LGBTQ+ community who, on this day, month, and beyond, should not be attacked by slurs, violence, and hatred."