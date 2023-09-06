Honeycomb in South Hamilton to add evening wine bar

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A North Shore bakery is expanding to include evening service.

According to a job post within the Craigslist site, Honeycomb in South Hamilton is adding a natural wine bar to its space, with the listing saying that the Bay Road spot will offer French-style small plates in addition to wine. It appears that the wine bar will be open on Friday and Saturday evenings, at least initially, while the bakery will remain open during breakfast and lunch hours.

Honeycomb first opened in 2017, offering a variety of pastries and baked goods along with salads, sandwiches, and pizza.

The address for Honeycomb is 248 Bay Road (Route 1A), South Hamilton, MA, 01982. Its website can be found at https://www.honeycombhamilton.com/





