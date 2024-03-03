Honoring Chadwick Boseman, wife Simone Leward Boseman speaks on colorectal cancer awareness

Simone Ledward Boseman, wife of Chadwick Boseman who cared for him during his four-year battle with colorectal cancer, visited Dana-Farber Cancer Institute on Saturday to raise awareness about the disease.

Her husband, who was known for his starring role as King T'Challa in the 'Black Panther' movie and other appearances in the Marvel franchise, died of the disease in 2020. Since then Ledward Boseman has shared some details of their story publicly, including why they decided to keep the diagnosis private and how it affected their family. She has also become an advocate for early detection.

Dana-Farber's Young-Onset Colorectal Cancer Center is among the first centers in the U.S. dedicated to treating both colon and rectal cancer in patients under 50. Ledward Boseman was the keynote speaker at the fifth annual Patient and Family Forum.

“Colorectal cancer is killing young people across the country, and most are vastly underestimating their risk. I’ve seen how this disease moves, and I know now how treatable it is when it’s detected early," she told attendees. "My personal advocacy stems from this understanding, and from the disappointment I feel in the lack of awareness in my community. We who have this knowledge have an obligation to inform our fellow man. Spreading awareness will save lives.”

Colorectal cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in men under 50 and the second among women of the same age group, according to the American Cancer Society. There is a higher rate of occurrence in Black Americans than any other group.