Honoring the Worcester 6: Tuesday marks 25 years since the Cold Storage fire

The Worcester community is remembering a dark day in the city's history on Tuesday, 25 years after a massive warehouse fire that killed six firefighters.

It was Dec. 3, 1999, that six firefighters died in a horrific fire in the Worcester Cold Storage and Warehouse building on Franklin Street — Lt. Thomas Spencer, Lt. Timothy Jackson, Lt. James Lyons, Firefighter Paul Brotherton, Firefighter Jeremiah Lucey and Firefighter Joseph McGuirk.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The group lost their lives looking for homeless people believed to be inside the burning warehouse.

The Worcester Fire Department and city officials will gather at the site of the fire – which is now the Franklin Street Fire Station — at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. There, they will hold their annual remembrance ceremony – with the striking of a memorial box, the placing of a wreath in remembrance of each of the six firefighters and a 21-gun salute.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

A pop-up exhibit is also on display inside Worcester's Union Station. The display is managed by retired firefighters and features the silhouettes of the six firefighters, along with photos and news clipping from the fire, and cards made by school children to send their sympathy to the Worcester Fire Department and the families of the fallen.

The moving exhibit will be open from 10 to 5 Tuesday and 9 to 2 Wednesday for the public to view and remember the lives.