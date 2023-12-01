Hook + Line, H & L Market open in Boston's Seaport District

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Earlier this year, it was reported that a new seafood restaurant and market was coming to the Boston waterfront, and now we have learned that it is up and running.

According to its website, Hook + Line is now open along with H & L Market, both of which are located on Fan Pier Boulevard in the Seaport District. As indicated earlier, Thomas Schlesinger-Guidelli (Alcove) is behind both the restaurant and market while chef Mark Cina oversees the kitchen, and the focus is on regional seafood including such options as clam chowder, stuffies, fish and chips, grilled swordfish steak, fried clams, lobster rolls, and grilled salmon.

Schlesinger-Guidelli is the nephew of restaurateur Chris Schlesinger, working at such places as East Coast Grill in Cambridge, Eastern Standard and Island Creek Oyster Bar in Kenmore Square, Craigie on Main in Cambridge, and the Back Eddy in Westport.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The address for Hook + Line (and H & L Market) is 10 Fan Pier Boulevard, Boston, MA, 02210. The website for both is at https://www.hookandlinebos.com/

[Earlier Article]

Hook + Line Plans to Open by the Boston Waterfront; Thomas Schlesinger-Guidelli Behind It

NOTE: We need your help, as Leslie Hurwitz, who is the father of Marc (the founder of this site) is dealing with health issues and some major related expenses. Please donate at https://gofund.me/76d8ba28, thanks!



[More restaurant openings/closings from the Boston's Hidden Restaurants site): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]



