Hooksett

Driver seriously hurt, another facing DWI charge in Hooksett, NH, crash

The injured driver, a 70-year-old Hooksett man, is expected to survive, police say

By Asher Klein

handcuffs on a black background
Getty Images

A man was seriously hurt in a car crash Monday night in Hooksett, New Hampshire, that left the other driver behind bars on a drunken driving charge, police said.

Brady Gut, a 31-year-old from Chichester, faces a charge of aggravated driving while intoxicated for the crash, which occurred on Hooksett Road about 7:38 p.m. The other driver, a 70-year-old Hooksett man, is expected to survive, Hooksett police said Tuesday.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Gut was on Dale Road, turning his Jeep left onto Hooksett Road, when he collided with the other driver's car, headed south on Hooksett Road, police said.

Gut wasn't injured, and was released on cash bail pending a hearing in Hooksett District Court next week, according to police. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to his arrest.

Anyone who saw the crash or has information about it was asked to contact Officer Joshua Preve at 603-624-1560 x403 or jpreve@hooksettpolice.org.

More New Hampshire car crash news

New Hampshire Jul 13

Police identify 8-year-old killed in NH crash

New Hampshire 18 hours ago

NH man accused in I-93 hit-and-run arrested after Manchester standoff

New Hampshire Jul 13

1 dead, 1 hurt in fiery NH crash between truck, pickup truck

This article tagged under:

HooksettNew Hampshire
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us