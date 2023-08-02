Local

Hacker posted hoax message to Hopedale Police Department Facebook page, chief says

The entire Facebook page has been taken down as the department works with cybersecurity experts to regain access

By Thea DiGiammerino

A Massachusetts police department had its Facebook page removed after it was hacked Tuesday and an offensive hoax message published.

Hopedale Police Chief Mark Giovanella said in a press release that someone gained unauthorized access to the page sometime on Tuesday. The entire Facebook page has been taken down as the department works with cybersecurity experts to regain access.

The hoax post, presented as a police update, made reference to officers firing 47 shots at a suspect and other events that did not actually occur and used transphobic language.

"The posted message was a hoax designed to cause shock and alarm to our community and our followers," Giovanella wrote, adding that they are "aggressively addressing the issue."

More details were not immediately available.

