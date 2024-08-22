Hopkinton

Crash closes I-495 north in Hopkinton

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt; traffic was backed up for miles

By Asher Klein

A crashed SUV on Interstate 495 in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

A car crash closed the northbound side of Interstate 495 in Hopkinton on Thursday.

A wrecked SUV and damaged box truck were visible on either side of the highway at the scene, near Exit 58. It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

That half of the highway was closed for about half an hour. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation described the incident as a rollover crash.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Northbound traffic was backed up for what appeared to be miles.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

More I-495 news

Animals and Wildlife Aug 12

Escaped bull causes crash on I-495 before being killed charging at police

Massachusetts Aug 2

Man killed in I-495 crash in Middleborough after tractor-trailer hits three cars

I-495 Jul 16

Fiery car crash off I-495 in Hopkinton causes injuries

This article tagged under:

HopkintonI-495
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us