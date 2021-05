Officials in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, are looking for an elderly man who was last seen Sunday afternoon.

The 88-year-old, identified by the Hopkinton Fire Department as Mr. O'Leary, was last see at 3 p.m. in the Clinton Street area.

He was wearing a red hat, tan jacket, blue pants and sneakers.

Anyone who sees Mr. O'Leary is asked to please call 508-497-2325.