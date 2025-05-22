Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey issued a statement Thursday on the shooting of two Israeli Embassy staff members in Washington, D.C., saying state police are on alert but there is no known threat to the Commonwealth.

“I'm horrified and outraged by the murders of Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim outside of an American Jewish Committee event in Washington D.C. last night. This was a senseless, hate-fueled act of violence,” Healey said in her statement. “There is no justification for antisemitism or violence – in our nation’s capital or anywhere else. My thoughts are with Yaron and Sarah’s families, friends and colleagues, and I’m sending love and support to the Jewish community. I’m grateful to the first responders and law enforcement who responded quickly to the scene and are working in communities across the country to keep people safe.”

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The murder of Israeli embassy staffers outside an @AJCGlobal event in DC was a senseless, hate-fueled act of violence.



There’s no justification for antisemitism or violence — in our nation’s capital or anywhere else. My thoughts are with their families, friends and colleagues. — Governor Maura Healey (@MassGovernor) May 22, 2025

Two Israeli Embassy staff were shot and killed in front of the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday night as they left an event hosted by the American Jewish Committee. The Israeli Embassy to the United States identified the victims of the shooting as Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim. Israeli Ambassador Yechiel Leiter said they were a young couple about to get engaged.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The suspect is identified as 30-year-old Elias Rodriguez of Chicago. Authorities believe he is the lone actor in the crime. Video shows the suspect shouting "Free, free Palestine" as he was taken into custody shortly after the shooting.

Healey said Massachusetts State Police remain in close collaboration with their federal, state and local partners to monitor new information and ensure the safety of local communities. The Commonwealth Fusion Center, the state's primary intelligence function, briefed Col. Geoffrey Noble, the head of state police, on Thursday morning and will keep the governor and the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security apprised of any developments.

Healey said at this time, there is no known connection or direct threat to Massachusetts.

She said any emergencies or immediate threats should be reported to 911, but suspicious activity or behavior can be reported to the Massachusetts State Police Fusion Center at 1-888-872-5458 or by email at fusion@pol.state.ma.us.

Many New England lawmakers also responded on social media to the shooting deaths.

The murder of Sarah Milgrim and Yaron Lischinsky is horrific. Today, I'm keeping their families and loved one in my prayers.



I want to be clear: there is no place for antisemitism here or anywhere, and we must stand united against all forms of hate. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) May 22, 2025

The heinous murder of two young Israeli embassy staff outside an @AJCGlobal event in DC is deplorable. We mourn these victims and pray for their families and loved ones. We must denounce and root out antisemitic violence like this at every turn. Hate has no refuge in our society. — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) May 22, 2025

The murder of two Israeli embassy staff outside an @AJCGlobal event in DC is unconscionable and unacceptable.



Our freedoms and our destinies are truly tied. I'm praying for the victims, their loved ones, and everyone impacted. — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) May 22, 2025

I am horrified by the senseless act of violence that took place outside the Capital Jewish Museum, taking the lives of two Israeli embassy staff.



This type of hate can never be justified and cannot be tolerated. Antisemitism has no place in our country.



My thoughts and prayers… — Rep. Richard Neal (@RepRichardNeal) May 22, 2025

"I am horrified by last night’s murder of two young Israeli Embassy staff members near the Capital Jewish Museum. This despicable, violent act has no place here. My thoughts are with the victims’ families and loved ones, the Israeli people, and the entire Jewish community," Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy said.

"Two people were murdered outside the Capital Jewish Museum in DC last night. There is no justification for this, and murdering innocent people does not make anyone, including Palestinians, safer. I am mourning with everyone affected and I pray for the end to antisemitism and hate of all kinds. May their memory be a blessing," Vermont Congresswoman Becca Balint said.

"My thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the Israeli Embassy staff members who were taken in an unspeakable act of violence outside the Capital Jewish Museum. The scourge of antisemitism has no place in our society. Everyone in our country deserves to gather, worship, and be their true self without fear for their safety. I will continue to support the Nonprofit Security Grant Program to protect institutions who may be the target of attacks," Rhode Island Congressman Gabe Amo said.

The murder of two staff members of the Israeli Embassy in Washington is horrific.



My heart goes out the families and loved ones of Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim as they grieve this reprehensible violence.



There is no place for antisemitism, ever. — Senator Peter Welch (@SenPeterWelch) May 22, 2025

Last night’s murders at the Capitol Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C. are the latest act of despicable antisemitism and hate directed towards the Jewish community.



I pray for the Jewish community and recommit to the security and safety of the Jewish people all across the world. — Senator Angus King (@SenAngusKing) May 22, 2025

A young Israeli couple was killed last night outside the Capital Jewish Museum, in an apparent act of murderous antisemitism.



My heart and my prayers go out to the victims and their families, their colleagues at the Israeli embassy, and all those grieving this loss. — Congressman Jared Golden (@RepGolden) May 22, 2025

The murders last night of two Israeli Embassy staffers at the Capital Jewish Museum is horrific and completely unacceptable. Antisemitism, hatred, and violence in any form has no place in our society. We cannot allow incidents of intimidation and terrorism to become normalized. — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) May 22, 2025