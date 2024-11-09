Maine

Horse killed, 4 people injured after SUV hits buggy in Maine

Police say a driver hit a buggy in Bradford, Maine, causing three people to be ejected and fatally injuring the horse pulling it

Evening_Forecast_for_March_26_1200x675_1195272259756.jpg
Maine State Police

A driver hit a buggy Friday morning in Maine, fatally injuring a horse and sending four people to the hospital.

The Maine Department of Public Safety said the crash happened on Main Road in Bradford. State police responded just after 7:30 a.m.

Authorities say the SUV's driver, a 28-year-old Bradford woman, tried to pass the horse and buggy while another driver was coming from the opposite direction.

She hit the buggy from behind, causing the three people inside of it to be ejected.

The horse suffered life-threatening injuries and had to be put down.

The driver and all three who were ejected from the buggy were sent to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Authorities did not say Friday whether the driver would face charges.

Maine
