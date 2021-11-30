Local

Massachusetts

Horse on the Loose Gallops Down Busy Massachusetts Highway

Video captured the unusual scene, showing the adventurous horse running alongside traffic

By Claudia Chiappa

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Drivers on a Massachusetts highway experienced pretty unusual traffic on Tuesday when they found a horse running alongside their cars.

The animal was spotted galloping down Route 140 south in Taunton around 11:15 a.m. near exit 19, according to officials from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

Video captured the unusual scene, showing the adventurous horse running alongside traffic on the highway.

Fortunately, the trip had a happy ending for the horse.

State troopers, Boston police, Taunton police and officials from both the Department of Transportation and MSPCA-Angell animal shelter responded to the scene. They were able to get ahold of the horse with a police dog's leash, officials said in a tweet.

The horse’s owner arrived to the scene and the animal was sent home safe.

