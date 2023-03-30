Hospital Shuttle Driver Hurt During ‘Random Incident of Violence' in JP

A Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital shuttle bus driver was left injured after being involved in a "random incident of violence" on Wednesday at Forest Hills, according to a letter sent to hospital employees.

The Boston Police Department said that it responded to the incident at around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, adding that the driver was left with minor injuries.

The driver was taken to Brigham and Women's Hospital, where he was in stable condition, the internal letter said.

There was not believed to be further threat to shuttle drivers or passengers.

"Obviously, this incident is extremely upsetting and unsettling," the letter said. "And I want to remind everyone that we are committed to the safety of our staff, patients and visitors."

An investigation has been opened by police.