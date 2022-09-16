Hot Chix Boston Opens in Cambridge's Inman Square

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Last year, it was reported that the team behind a pop-up spot featuring fried chicken sandwiches would be opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Cambridge. Now we have learned that the place has debuted.

Based on a tweet from @TroySch1, Hot Chix Boston is now open in Inman Square, moving into the space on Cambridge Street that had been home to Guangzhou. The website for the eatery mentions that it is apparently going through a soft opening, with its menu including Nashville hot chicken sandwiches along with seared fish, fried shrimp, and fried mushroom sandwiches, and a few other offerings include chicken tenders, waffle fries, macaroni and cheese, collard greens, and banana pudding as well as a few beers.

The address for Hot Chix Boston is 1220 Cambridge Street, Cambridge, MA, 02139. Its website is at https://www.hotchixboston.com

