A hot dog in goat milk? Hartford Yard Goats unveil questionable menu item

Hot dog? Check. Chopped peppers? Ok. Onions, bacon, and brown mustard? Sure. Goat milk? Hold on!

The Hartford Yard Goats unveilled the "Float Your Goat" menu item on Thursday. The team posted on social media that it's a quarter-pound beef hot dog with all those toppings and then submerged in a glass of 100% whole goat milk.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

It should be noted the announcement was made just a few days before April Fool's Day, but the posts certainly got the internet buzzing.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

"Can't tell if this is a joke or I should drive up to catch the game against Binghamton and get one of these," one person commented on X.

"Stay weird, Hartford," another commented.

"You had me at goat milk," someone said on Instagram.

NBC Connecticut reached out to the Yard Goats to ask if this was an actual menu item.

"No comment. lol," a team spokesperson responded.

The Goats open their season on April 4 at home against Somerset.