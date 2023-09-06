Hot weather kicks up just as students return to the classroom

Many parents may be wondering where this week's hot temperatures were over the summer, when kids could go play in the pool or were on vacation.

Now, though, they're back in school — and there's many school buildings in this state that are older and lack air conditioning.

With temperatures climbing into the upper 80s and 90s this week – some school districts have brought in fans to try to cool down the classrooms. But, they can only do so much in this heat and humidity we’re experiencing this week.

We're almost back into the school year! Elementary school teacher and content creator Nishat Khan stops by the studio to share how parents can help their kids prepare for the first day back. She talks about sleep, snacks, labels, and traditions.

Administrators in districts like Worcester Public Schools also sent out advisories to staff members to try to limit their time outside in direct sun, limit their exertion during classroom activities, and keep a close eye on them for any signs of heat exhaustion.

Students said it can be tough to even concentrate in this heat.

"We don’t have air conditioning, but we do have a few fans, that’s all. It was still really hot in the classroom," Worcester eighth grader Troy Loughney said.

"It was really hard just like in general, I kept getting like basically my arms would stick to my desk, and I would have to like rip them up because it was so hot and sweaty and it also smelled so bad from all the sweat," Worcester freshman Hannah Baronowski said.

Much of this may seem obvious, but doctors say the best thing people can do for their kids is dress them in lightweight clothing, lighter colors, maybe pack an extra water, or put extra ice in their water bottle.