Hotel Proposed for James Hook & Co. Site in Boston, Restaurant Would Remain

A 305-foot hotel is being proposed for the site, with the lobster restaurant on the ground floor

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Instagram/James Hook & Co.

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Several years ago, it was reported that a landmark seafood store and dining spot on the Boston waterfront could become home to a development that would keep the business at the site. Now we have learned that new plans are now in the works for the space.

According to an article from the Boston Business Journal, a 305-foot hotel is being proposed for the site of James Hook & Co., with the 400-room spot having the lobster place on the ground floor where it would include a restaurant, takeout space, and wholesale business. The post mentions that the hotel itself would include guest dining rooms and a rooftop restaurant and terrace as well, though details on the latter have not yet been given. Back in 2014, initial plans were submitted for a 22-story tower to be built at the Hook site, but those plans were eventually put on hold.

James Hook & Co. first opened its doors back in 1925.

The address for James Hook & Co. is 440 Atlantic Avenue, Boston, MA, 02210. Its website is at https://jameshooklobster.com/

[Earlier Article]
James Hook & Co. Site in Boston May Be Redeveloped; Store Plans to Stay Put

by Marc Hurwitz

