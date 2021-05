Emergency crews are at the scene of a reported house explosion in Amherst, New Hampshire, on Friday morning.

Aerial video from the scene shows only the charred remains of the building on Clark Avenue, which appears to have been almost flattened by the blast. The home is located just north of Nashua by Baboosic Lake.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

There are reports that one person was injured in the explosion.

No further information was immediately available.