House Fire Breaks Out in Lowell

By Matt Fortin

NBC10 Boston

A fire apparently broke out overnight at a home in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Firefighters were seen at a home on Andrews Street, where smoke was coming from the roof and top floor of the home.

Additional details have not been released by officials.

Andrews Street is situated between Lawrence Street and Moore Street, and about a mile and a half south of the city's downtown.

